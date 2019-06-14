Fornals becomes the Hammers' first summer signing as Manuel Pellegrini looks to build on last season's 10th-placed finish in the Premier League.

The club have announced that the 23-year-old is their second most-expensive signing behind Felipe Anderson, who arrived from Lazio last summer for £36m.

Fornals will join up with the West Ham squad later this summer after he has represented his country at the UEFA European U21 Championship finals.

He told the club's official website: "I’m very happy to be part of West Ham. Ifeel very good, very happy and very grateful for the opportunity that has been provided to me.

" I want the club to continue betting on young and ambitious people, people who want to do well for the long term. I know about the loyal fans and the stadium, which is a beautiful stadium. "

"The fans fill the stadium every weekend and that is something admirable, especially with the passion with which football is lived there. I think it is important to play with the support of your fans at home. I have worked with Mario before – I know him from when I was in Malaga.

Fornals celebrates a goal last season against Spartak MoscowGetty Images

"With Manuel, only when I saw him and admired him on TV. Of course, Manuel was a big influence because in the end he is one of the best coaches in the world and who doesn’t want to work with people like that?!”

Fornals made 63 appearances across two seasons at Villarreal and will add to growing competition among West Ham's attacking midfielders, with Manuel Lanzini, Jack Wilshere, Andriy Yarmolenko, Michail Antonio, Robert Snodgrass and Felipe Anderson already at the club.