Having showcased some intricate set-pieces early on, Wolves took the lead from a more straightforward corner as Joao Moutinho fired the ball into the middle and Dendoncker stretched to poke home his first goal of the season.

Robert Snodgrass had a great chance to level on the hour mark but he fluffed his lines when he found himself one-on-one with Rui Patricio, and a poor touch allowed the Wolves keeper to win the ball and avert the danger.

With Raul Jimenez and Adama Traore tormenting the West Ham back line, Wolves remained the more dangerous of the two sides, but it took the arrival of the 21-year-old Cutrone to put the game beyond doubt.

Having only scored a single Premier League goal since his arrival from AC Milan during the summer, Cutrone rifled the ball home two minutes after being brought on in the 84th minute to put the game beyond doubt.

Wolves climbed to fifth place in the table on 23 points after 15 games, while West Ham remain in 13th place on 16 points.