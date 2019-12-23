I just find myself asking why

I really don't know how football has gone wrong over the last few years. We all have to ask questions of ourselves. These people walk our streets and they've completely lost their inhibitions.

I fear more cases of racism - Jose Mourinho

This is London – one of the most multicultural places in the world – and now we've had multiple incidents of racism at football clubs in the city. It's ridiculous.

What I will never understand is how these people can abuse opposition players for having black skin when they have black players in their own team. It sums them up as people that the best thing they could be is a hypocrite.

Make racists confront victims

I think they should be made to sit down with the black players of their own clubs so they can explain what on earth was going through their heads. Whether it's an individual or a big group, they can explain what's happened in their lives.

Sitting down and talking with black players from all over the world could be quite eye-opening for them.

Toure: 'A big, big statement if players left pitch due to racism'

I'm not sure about whether they support their team or whether they just go to vent their anger. If they're racists, why would they support a team with black players in it? It doesn't make any sense.

I want to know how old these people are – if it's a youngster doing this then you have to point fingers at the parents, who clearly have not done their jobs properly.