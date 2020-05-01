Paul Parker thinks that the idea of playing behind doors is not an option for many clubs and ultimately the decision as to whether football returns should be down to the players.

FOR THE MAJORITY OF CLUBS THERE’S NO POINT OPENING THEIR DOORS

Let’s talk about the big business of football – the reason they’ll want to play behind closed doors for the remainder of the season and maybe a portion of next season is due to financial issues. When we go to the real football – the bread and butter of this country - for those clubs, there will be no point playing behind closed doors because there will be no capital gains. They’ll get matches played, but there’s hardly going to be any revenue earned – clubs will be losing money if they open up their grounds, because they’ll still have to pay for stewarding, policing and medical staff up to a point. Plus, they’ll have people saying they’ll be taking it away from other places.

I think for the Premier League and some Championship teams it is possible to play behind closed doors, but for most clubs, as soon as they open their doors, they open themselves up to having to pay a lot of people, including players who are on incentive bonuses, with no money coming in.It’s all well and good saying 'we’ll play next season behind closed doors', but for the majority of clubs – there’s no point opening their doors.

WHAT’S THE FAIREST WAY TO CONCLUDE THE SEASON? SHOULD IT COME BACK?

Whatever happens, Liverpool will be disappointed – they’re going to lose out, because if they get given the league, they’re not going to enjoy it. Even if the league is finished, they won’t enjoy it – so forget about them.

It’s about the teams who are fighting relegation, the ones who could be forced to go down and who’ve not had a chance to fight their way out, and the teams who are having a bad time, that might get off easy – what right have they got to get off easy when they’ve hit a bad bit of form? Teams – including Norwich – deserve the right to try to fight until it is mathematically impossible to stay up.

What of West Brom and Leeds? If they’re going to promote them then fine – but what about the teams that are fighting to play at Wembley in the play-offs? It’s really all about relegation and promotion into the Premier League.

Then again, the game’s been taken away from the fans anyway. Football is run by TV, and Premier League football could go without fans for quite a while. But TV also needs fans to bring the atmosphere, and from a player’s perspective, we’ve all got egos, and the ego needs massaging by people in the stadium.

But at the end of the day, we need to dip our toe in the water and see how cold it is. Football makes a big difference in a lot of people’s lives, especially in the current scenario. People are coming up with a lot of reasons why it shouldn’t be played, but, mentally, it would make a big difference to a lot of people for sport to come back.

ASK THE PLAYERS WHETHER THEY WANT TO PLAY

When I read comments about players not wanting to play, saying they’re worried about their families – every day players will worry about their families. We worry that a bus could knock us over. So I would say let’s ask the players. We can’t force them to play, but if they want to, which I suspect they do – especially in the lower divisions because there are opportunities for them if they’re playing - we should let them get back to work.

