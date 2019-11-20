Mauricio Pochettino's sacking was inevitable. As rumours around his future continued to circulate, no one was coming out dampen the speculation. Those rumours continued to grow until it seemed as if he was no longer the manger to guide the club into position where they would be challenging for silverware.

Pochettino was caught between the devil and the deep blue sea

With a collection of first team players that were in the final year of their contracts and simply didn’t want to be there anymore, he couldn’t off load them or get a performance out of them. In the past, before the Bosman ruling, players had to give their all, right up until the final year of a contract as they needed to earn that new deal.

It was never in a player’s mind that they would get a positive move if their contract had run out. The modern footballer now has 100% control and they are constantly being told by their agents what their value is and where to move next.

People have forgotten that Pochettino brought a team together on shirt buttons

Outside of Manchester City he made Spurs one of the most exciting teams to watch in the Premier League for at least two seasons, giving chances to players that have gone on to represent their national teams, the likes of Harry Winks and Eric Dier. He also had faith in young players like Dele Alli, picking him up from the lower leagues and thrusting him into the first-team squad of a Premier League side. How many managers would have the confidence to do that?

With Mourinho’s arrival, Spurs fans need to prepare themselves for dull negative football because the chances of him changing his style will be like Dracula deciding to drink lager over blood. He’s not a Spurs manager and certainly not what they are used to. But modern football is all about winning trophies now, that’s how managers and clubs are measured. There will be a split within the Spurs fan base. There will be the purists that won’t agree with this appointment. But the modern fan that isn't aware of the history of the club will only be interested in winning, even if that comes at a cost.

Daniel Levy will be keen to see his Tottenham side continue to grow on the pitch and deliver results in their new stadium. In Levy, Mourinho will have a very different character to deal with compared to Ed Woodward at United. He won’t be allowed to bully the club and speak out in the media in the same way. For this appointment to take place it wouldn’t be surprising that things have been laid out in black and white by Levy.

Would it be surprising that Woodward has been speaking to Pochettino? No.

What’s next for Pochettino? He’s a young experienced, ambitious manager, and although he has been linked with United in the past it wouldn’t be the right choice. At Tottenham, he was at a club with a clear vision and structure, but under Ed Woodward, United don’t seem to know where they are going. But given the way managers are moving around at the moment, would it be surprising that Woodward has been speaking to Pochettino? No.