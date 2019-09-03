Tottenham, Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea have all drops points in the opening four weeks of the new Premier League season, with unbeaten Leicester third in the table having taken eight points so far.

Maguire was sold to Manchester United for £80m this summer, a world-record fee for a defender, but Parker believes the Foxes now have a better-balanced squad that can crack the top four this season.

"Leicester City are winning games and they've improved as a team," he told Eurosport. "Every manager they had previous to Brendan Rodgers tried to play in the same style that won them the Premier League.

Jamie Vardy celebrates scoring Leicester's first goal during the Premier League match against BournemouthGetty Images

"But Brendan has tweaked the system, and he's added more to Jamie Vardy's game. Before he was used as just a runner. Under Claude Puel, it was all about getting the ball and putting it in behind for Jamie to chase, but Rodgers has added more to his game, and he's made Leicester a more rounded team.

"Even though Vardy remains a focal point in the way he stretches teams, they've got other players now that can get involved.

" Even at the back end of last season, you could see Rodgers made a difference and this season, Leicester can push for the top four. "

"They were always going to knock on the door of the top six this season, and what we've seen so far is a few of the other teams digress at the moment. They're not hitting any notes, but Leicester have moved on another level.

"If [Tottenham, Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea] don't get their form right sooner or later, they're going to struggle to reach Leicester's level.

Harvey Barnes celebrates scoring against Sheffield United at Bramall LaneEurosport

"They've not missed Harry Maguire and the way they allowed the talks to go on, I believe now that they wanted the money. They wanted a return on investment, and they got what they wanted.

"They knew they had a ready-made replacement already there (Caglar Soyuncu), a very good centre-half who gives them better balance because he's got a left foot.

"Maguire was the left-sided defender who carried the ball forward because he didn't really want to pass with his left foot."

'United have problems in all the key areas'

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar SolksjaerEurosport

Parker has not been impressed by the start made by Manchester United, who have failed to build on their opening-day 4-0 win over Chelsea.

United have since drawn twice to Wolves and Southampton either side of a 2-1 home defeat by Crystal Palace, with Daniel James' performances one of few positives so far.

"It's been poor," added Parker. "There's no way around it, only James has come out of it well. You can see there's something about him, even though he has to look at how to react to being tackled and targeted. That can be sorted out, but the rest of it has been quite poor.

" They've got problems in all three key areas; if they had a creative midfielder, we'd be talking about an attack that isn't clinical enough, but the front players aren't being given the opportunities. "

"A lot of them are trying to be magicians, making things out of nothing for themselves but it's been very difficult."

'Egos getting in the way of right decisions'

Referee Kevin Friend controversially ruled out an Aston Villa equaliser at Crystal PalaceGetty Images

Aston Villa were denied an equaliser in the final seconds against Crystal Palace when Henri Lansbury bundled the ball into the net but referee Kevin Friend disallowed the goal for an earlier dive by Jack Grealish, who was booked.

On the spate of contentious calls, Parker said: "I think the biggest crime at the moment is that referees need to start going to look at the TV set on the side of the pitch. They need to be allowed to make their own mind up about a decision.

"Kevin Friend booked Grealish to cover himself. He should never have blown his whistle, and the problem is that none of the VAR officials have the strength of character to tell the on-field referees that they've made a mistake.

" Doctors won't go against doctors, and the only way people are going to improve is if they are told they've done something wrong. "

"If you can't take criticism, then you're never going to learn. They need to know somewhere along the line. I don't even think the Palace players heard the whistle.

"It's a bit of a pain waiting around to find out, but the referee should have a mic linked up to the PA system to let people know what he's going across to look at.

Mike Dean is a referee who enjoys the spotlightGetty Images

"The fans are left scratching their heads, and they should know the reason why decisions have been made.

" There's a lot of egos among our referees - Mike Dean comes to mind. They want to still be in charge, and don't want to be told by someone else. They want attention and they have become referees because they had the last say. "

"Now VAR has come along, and has the potential to take that away from them.

"The game used to be about players, but now it's about referees. Even the VAR official gets their names read out in the press box. It's gone crazy."

Parker's England hopes

James Maddison has caught the eye in the opening weeks of the seasonGetty Images

England's Euro 2020 qualification campaign starts this month with the home encounter with Bulgaria at Wembley this Saturday before Kosovo are the visitors on Tuesday.

James Maddison received his first senior call-up after an encouraging first month back in action for Leicester, and while Parker insists the focus must be on winning the two games, he feels the former Norwich midfielder is ready for his Three Lions debut.

" England need to pick the best team and they shouldn't just give out caps. Southgate has to select his best XI, and for me Maddison has to start given the midfield options. "

"I'm looking at the options that can give us creativity, and he's been doing it consistently since he came up from the Championship.

"I'd like to see Harry Winks on the pitch. He's tidy, rarely gets caught in possession and is good in tight areas. He's perfect for that role and we need someone like Declan Rice to replace Jordan Henderson (out with an ankle injury) who can sit in front of the defence."