'Pogba brings everyone together at United,' says Mata

By Ben Grounds

3 hours agoUpdated 1 hour ago

Juan Mata has called on his team-mate Paul Pogba to stay at Manchester United, stating that the Frenchman is a positive influence around the Old Trafford dressing room.

Pogba has expressed a desire to seek a new challenge this summer, and the midfielder has been linked with a return to Juventus after his agent Mino Raiola confirmed earlier this month that he was working to seal a move away from United.

The France World Cup winner has looked impressive so far in pre-season, with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer still determined to convince him to remain at the club.

Paul Pogba has admitted he wants to "seek a new challenge" this summer

Paul Pogba has admitted he wants to "seek a new challenge" this summer

Pogba's representatives had initial talks with Juve's sporting director Fabio Paratici last month, but Mata has urged the 26-year-old to see bringing trophy-laden success back to United as a challenge worth taking on.

As the Singapore leg of United's pre-season tour finished in Marina Bay on Sunday, Mata said: “We all know Paul and he’s a fantastic midfielder and he’s a very good guy, very positive, good influence for everyone.

"I think he’s happy, he brings everyone together."

“But I cannot speak for other people. I cannot speak for myself, for my present and my future in the club.

Paul Pogba with Marcus Rashford and Juan Mata of Manchester United

Paul Pogba with Marcus Rashford and Juan Mata of Manchester United

“And obviously as a team-mate, and as a friend also, I would like him to stay and to be happy because he is a very good player for us, but I cannot say much else.”

There had been uncertainty over the future of Mata after his previous contract expired at the end of the 2018/19 season. But the Spaniard has since put pen to paper on a new two-year deal.

Mata, 31, has scored 45 goals in 218 appearances for United since joining from Chelsea in 2014, and he added: “There were some options to go to a different club, but I said it before the feeling of being a Manchester United player is so unique.

“I am very happy to stay here. I am dreaming about winning big trophies at this club. I cannot wait to win a big trophy and celebrate with all the fans because they deserve it.

“I am very happy to extend my time in Manchester. I am very happy in the city, so it is all great and I am proud to be a player of this club.”

