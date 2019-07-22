Pogba has expressed a desire to seek a new challenge this summer, and the midfielder has been linked with a return to Juventus after his agent Mino Raiola confirmed earlier this month that he was working to seal a move away from United.

The France World Cup winner has looked impressive so far in pre-season, with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer still determined to convince him to remain at the club.

Paul Pogba has admitted he wants to "seek a new challenge" this summerGetty Images

Pogba's representatives had initial talks with Juve's sporting director Fabio Paratici last month, but Mata has urged the 26-year-old to see bringing trophy-laden success back to United as a challenge worth taking on.

As the Singapore leg of United's pre-season tour finished in Marina Bay on Sunday, Mata said: “We all know Paul and he’s a fantastic midfielder and he’s a very good guy, very positive, good influence for everyone.

" I think he’s happy, he brings everyone together. "

“But I cannot speak for other people. I cannot speak for myself, for my present and my future in the club.

Paul Pogba with Marcus Rashford and Juan Mata of Manchester UnitedGetty Images

“And obviously as a team-mate, and as a friend also, I would like him to stay and to be happy because he is a very good player for us, but I cannot say much else.”

There had been uncertainty over the future of Mata after his previous contract expired at the end of the 2018/19 season. But the Spaniard has since put pen to paper on a new two-year deal.

Mata, 31, has scored 45 goals in 218 appearances for United since joining from Chelsea in 2014, and he added: “There were some options to go to a different club, but I said it before the feeling of being a Manchester United player is so unique.

“I am very happy to stay here. I am dreaming about winning big trophies at this club. I cannot wait to win a big trophy and celebrate with all the fans because they deserve it.

“I am very happy to extend my time in Manchester. I am very happy in the city, so it is all great and I am proud to be a player of this club.”