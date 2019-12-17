The Manchester United midfielder was due to return this weekend after recovering from an ankle injury suffered in October, but the Frenchman - who has played only six times this season - faces yet another setback after falling ill.

Pogba checked in with United's doctors on Saturday before his symptoms worsened on Sunday. He attended his brother's wedding in France last week.

"He's been struck down ill," United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said.

" He's been off two days, which is not beneficial. It's probably set him back quite a bit. "

Solskjaer's side face League Two outfit Colchester on Wednesday in their Carabao Cup quarter-final, followed by a trip to Watford on the weekend.

And while United recently impressed with wins against Tottenham and Manchester City, they were lacking Pogba's creativity during their 1-1 draw with Everton on Sunday

"It's games like the Everton one, for example, when you are lacking that one creative pass or idea," said Solskjaer. "He has the quality not many midfielders in the world have, so it would be great to get him back."