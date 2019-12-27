Pogba has been subjected to racial abuse on Twitter this past year, while a number of footballers – including team-mate Fred and Everton’s Moise Kean – have been the target of abuse in stadiums.

On Boxing Day, Pogba came off the bench in United’s 4-1 win over Newcastle, and the could be seen wearing black and white wristbands during the warm-up, reading ‘No to racism' and 'We are one'.

"It was my idea to do that," Pogba said of the wristbands. "I mean, I've been thinking about doing this but I don't want to go through the UEFA or the FIFA. I (have) done it myself.

"I think we have the chance to have this power to show things in football, on TV.

"People see it so I think that will make people understand some things.

" I think it's ignorance. Ignorance and stuff like that, and just to show people that you are all one. We are all one. I mean, by hearing things every week. We keep seeing it again and again in a lot of stadiums. "

"It's just to show that, to give support to all the players - I mean, black or white or Chinese or whatever who you are. But there is only one race.

Manchester United's French midfielder Paul Pogba runs with the ball during the English Premier League football match between Watford and Manchester United at Vicarage Road Stadium in Watford, north of London on December 22, 2019.Eurosport

"And just to show respect to everyone. Like I said, we are all one. We all came here to enjoy football, to enjoy ourselves and to do what we love."

Pogba also referenced the 'Stand Up, Speak Up' anti-racism campaign started by Nike in 2005.

"Basically I was thinking about doing this for a long time," Pogba added.

"I remember when I was younger about 'Stand Up, Speak Up', something like this. It just reminded me of that.

"I mean, a lot of players in a lot of leagues - not only in Premier League, in Italy, Spain, everywhere - and we keep hearing this (racism).

"I don't want to be president, I don't want to be a politics guy.

"We are just football players, we want to enjoy that. The fans needs to enjoy coming and seeing some nice football and that's it.

"So, this is to show that we're against that [racism]. I don't want to go and make interviews but just I know that it will make people talk.

"The team-mates, we done it. Fred, Andreas (Pereira), I mean everyone, we are against that. We are just for football, enjoying football. We do what we love.

"We give joy to the fans, to everyone, to all the spectators and that's all we want to see in the stadium."