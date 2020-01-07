Pogba has played just two games since the end of September, a 2-0 loss to Watford at Vicarage Road and a 4-1 victory at home over Newcastle United.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed on New Year's Day that the Frenchman's "people" had advised him to undergo surgery, which has taken place on Tuesday.

Pogba initially uploaded a video to Instagram where he had just woken up from the procedure and said: "I don't even know if I'm ok or if I'm high or if I'm sober, just don't ask me if it went well, I don't know."

However, that post was late deleted and replaced with a shorter clip, in which he said: "Everything went well. We have to keep the positive energy."