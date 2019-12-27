The 89th minute winner from Matt Doherty means Liverpool have a 13 point lead over second-placed Leicester City, who they beat 4-0 on Thursday, and Juergen Klopp's side have played one game less than their two challengers.

Wolves, who also beat City 2-0 in October, became just the second team to complete a league double over Pep Guardiola's side, following Chelsea in 2016-17 and it was another comeback triumph for Nuno Espirito Santo's team.

The Midlands side have now won 14 points from losing positions this season, more than any other team in the league.

"Eighty minutes 10 against 11 is so tough, so demanding. We could not defend the result," said Guardiola.

"We have to think of the next game and about winning our games.

It's unrealistic to think about (catching Liverpool).

" "In 48 hours we have another game," added the Spaniard. "

City's midfield maestro Bernardo Silva added that while City knew their situation was difficult, they would continue to attempt to exert pressure on Jurgen Klopp's side.

"Nobody expected us to be this far away from Liverpool at this halfway point," said City midfielder Bernardo Silva.

"We have to continue now. We know that winning the title is very complicated. I wouldn't say impossible but very difficult."

Espirito Santo said his team had delivered a memorable evening for their supporters.

"It was a good night, a very good night. The game was fantastic. Everything changes with City with one men less but it was very good," he said. (Reporting by Simon Evans Editing by Christian Radnedge)