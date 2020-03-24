The Manchester City manager is currently with his family at his home in Barcelona and has made his donation to the Medical College of Barcelona and the Angel Soler Daniel Foundation.

Spain is one of the worst-hit countries in Europe with more than 2,696 people dead and nearly 40,000 infected. Guardiola's generous donation will go towards buying medical equipment and protective material for hospital staff in Catalonia.

Video - United and Arsenal 'battle for £46m Barcelona star' - Euro Papers 01:40

"The fundraising campaign led by the Official College of Doctors of Barcelona and managed through the Foundation, is aimed at obtaining cash donations from doctors who are members of the college and the general population to buy health equipment which is currently lacking in hospitals in Catalonia.

"It will also help to finance the alternative 3D production of respirator masks and other protective items for health workers."