Pepe compared to Ronaldo by Lille sporting director

By Eurosport

57 minutes agoUpdated 49 minutes ago

Arsenal forward Pepe shares a key characteristic with Cristiano Ronaldo, according to the player’s former sporting director at Lille, Luis Campos.

Pepe joined Arsenal from Lille for £72m in the summer, but has endured a slow start to life at the Emirates.

However, he has been backed to succeed by Campos, who claimed the Ivorian’s love of football will help him become a hit.

"In my opinion one of the characteristics of a top, top player is that they like football," Campos told Sky Sports.

Nicolas Pepe of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Arsenal FC at Old Trafford on September 30, 2019 in Manchester, United Kingdom

Nicolas Pepe of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Arsenal FC at Old Trafford on September 30, 2019 in Manchester, United Kingdom

"I remember working with Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe: they know everything about football. Mbappe knew all the results of the second division in France.

"Nicolas Pepe is like that. He’s another example of the importance of a player liking football.

Arsenal unveil new signing Nicolas Pepe at London Colney on July 31, 2019 in St Albans, England

Arsenal unveil new signing Nicolas Pepe at London Colney on July 31, 2019 in St Albans, England

"After a game he watches the whole game again two times, to make himself more perfect."

