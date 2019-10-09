Pepe joined Arsenal from Lille for £72m in the summer, but has endured a slow start to life at the Emirates.

However, he has been backed to succeed by Campos, who claimed the Ivorian’s love of football will help him become a hit.

"In my opinion one of the characteristics of a top, top player is that they like football," Campos told Sky Sports.

Nicolas Pepe of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Arsenal FC at Old Trafford on September 30, 2019 in Manchester, United KingdomGetty Images

"I remember working with Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe: they know everything about football. Mbappe knew all the results of the second division in France.

"Nicolas Pepe is like that. He’s another example of the importance of a player liking football.

Arsenal unveil new signing Nicolas Pepe at London Colney on July 31, 2019 in St Albans, EnglandGetty Images

"After a game he watches the whole game again two times, to make himself more perfect."