Reina, 37, returns to the Premier League having enjoyed a nine-year spell with Liverpool from 2005 to 2014.

He is expected to slot immediately into the side, with current number one Tom Heaton out for the season with knee ligament damage.

"We’ve managed to secure a player in Pepe who has a wealth of Premier League experience," Villa boss Dean Smith told the club website.

"At the start of the summer we were looking for an experienced goalkeeper and brought in Tom Heaton. Unfortunately, his injury has ruled him out for the rest of the season but Pepe fits our criteria not just because of his experience but also because of his leadership qualities."

Milan have replaced Reina with Bournemouth stopper Asmir Begovic, who also joins on loan until the end of the season.