The former Blue will take on the newly-created role in order to "provide advice on all football and performance matters throughout the club" and "embed and facilitate strong links" between the senior men's and academy sides.

Cech is set to work closely alongside club director Marina Granovskaia in this role at Chelsea's training centre in Cobham.

The former Czech international stated: "I feel very privileged to have this opportunity to join Chelsea FC again and help create the best possible high level performance environment to continue the success the club has had over the past 15 years.

"I’m looking forward to the new challenge and hope I can use all of my football knowledge and experience to help the team achieve even more success in the future."

Cech makes a return to Chelsea just four years after leaving for Arsenal in search for first team football.

The 37-year-old former goalkeeper spent 11 years at Stamford Bridge, where he won 13 major trophies, before moving to their London rivals after being replaced in the first team by Thibaut Courtois.

Cech ended his playing career against his former club in the Europa League final, in which Chelsea won 4-1.