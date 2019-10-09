Getty Images
Petr Cech set for second career in ice hockey
Chelsea legend Petr Cech is set to return to competitive sport after signing for ice hockey club Guildford Phoenix.
The Czech, who retired from professional football last year and has since been working in a backroom role at Stamford Bridge, is a childhood fan of the sport.
And after training with another ice hockey team Guildford Flames, the veteran has signed with a fourth-tier club as a goalkeeper.
"I am delighted to have the opportunity to play with the Phoenix to get match experience," the 37-year-old said.
"I hope I can help this young team to achieve their goals for the season and try to win as many games as possible when I have the chance to play.
"After 20 years of professional football this is going to be a wonderful experience for me to play the game I loved to watch and play as a kid."