The Czech, who retired from professional football last year and has since been working in a backroom role at Stamford Bridge, is a childhood fan of the sport.

And after training with another ice hockey team Guildford Flames, the veteran has signed with a fourth-tier club as a goalkeeper.

"I am delighted to have the opportunity to play with the Phoenix to get match experience," the 37-year-old said.

"I hope I can help this young team to achieve their goals for the season and try to win as many games as possible when I have the chance to play.

"After 20 years of professional football this is going to be a wonderful experience for me to play the game I loved to watch and play as a kid."