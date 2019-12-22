Spurs have said they will ban any fans found guilty of racism after the German defender complained of hearing monkey noises.

A stadium announcement was read out several times during the second half, saying "racist behaviour among spectators is interfering with the game".

"We are disgusted and dismayed that once again, a Premier League fixture has been tainted by abuse from the stands towards players," the PFA said in a statement on Twitter.

"It has become clear that football players are on the receiving end of the blatant racism that is currently rife in the UK, but they are not alone.

"The PFA stands beside every player who faces discrimination. We will continue to fight on their behalf to combat this issue for good.

"Football is part of the fabric of British society - with the huge global audience that English football attracts, we have a responsibility to lead the way with a zero-tolerance policy.

" The PFA calls for a government enquiry into racism and the rise in hate crime within football and immediate and urgent action from an All-Party Group at the Department of Culture, Media and Sport to address this urgent issue. "

'WE SHALL TAKE THE STRONGEST POSSIBLE ACTION'

Rudiger was caught by a petulant kick from Son Heung-min in the 61st minute, which saw the South Korean sent off after a long consultation with VAR.

It was then that the reported racist abuse occurred, with Rudiger telling Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta, who then informed referee Anthony Taylor.

"My understanding is that there was a racist comment or gesture. I know Antonio reported it to Cesar out on the pitch," Chelsea manager Frank Lampard said.

"They are now talking to the officials and going through the right procedure. No matter what stadium it is in, we do not want that in the game."

A statement from Tottenham read: "We are now conducting a thorough investigation which will include liaising with Chelsea and their players for their observations.

"Any form of racism is completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated in our stadium. We take any such allegations extremely seriously and shall take the strongest possible action against any individual found to be behaving in such a way, including stadium bans."

'WE'RE SICK OF IT'

Azpilicueta had earlier addressed the allegations on Sky Sports.

"Antonio came to me and told me that he had listened to racist songs towards him so I just reported it to the referee immediately," he said.

" I left it to the ref to do his job. We are very concerned and aware of this behaviour, altogether we have to stop it. I hope everything becomes clear and we eradicate it as soon as possible. It's an issue in not only football but life - we need to work together towards eradication." "

Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld said players were "sick of it" when asked about the incident while manager Jose Mourinho said "every club was together" in the battle to eradicate racist behaviour from the stands.

"I was losing, I didn't want the game stopped but immediately when I knew the reason why it was stopped I obviously understood and accepted it," said Mourinho.

"The club is also a very proud club in this kind of situation and the club also internally will try to delete it.

"I'm disappointed that things like that still can happen, but the referee stopped the game. He spoke to the players, he spoke to the captains, he spoke with the coaches."

Earlier in December, a 41-year-old was arrested after a video circulated on social media of a man appearing to make monkey gestures towards Manchester United players during their match with Manchester City.