Jurgen Klopp's men were just five games away from equalling Arsenal's unbeaten run of 49 matches, and with only trips to the Emirates and Manchester City providing imposing challenges, many expected them to complete the whole season unbeaten, as Arsene Wenger's side did in 2003-04.

And Arsenal were among the first to react to their place in Premier League history remaining intact.

And many Arsenal players, both part of the Invincible season and from other eras had their say.

Patrick Vieira captained Arsenal's unbeaten Invincibles under WengerPA Sport

And a few people were quick to note that this brings a bit of respite to Arsenal after a galling season for the north London club...

And Ray Parlour was not the only man preparing for a drink. Manchester United legend Gary Neville was far from keen on seeing Liverpool make history and is cracking open a bottle of champagne in celebration.