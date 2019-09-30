Scott McTominay scored his first goal at Old Trafford for Manchester United with a stunning strike but they dropped points again as they were held to a 1-1 draw against Arsenal.

The home side, boosted by the return of Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford from injury, dominated a scrappy first 45 minutes possession wise but there were few chances until a frenetic final five minutes of the half.

There were no shots in the opening 27 minutes – the longest wait in the Premier League all season. Pepe spurned two good chances for the Gunners and Andreas Pereira forced Bernd Leno into a good save after a mazy run but the half was dominated by bookings for late challenges and poor passes in the final third.

Manchester United's Scott McTominay celebrates scoring their first goal with team matesGetty Images

A minute after a wonderful double save from David de Gea to deny Pepe and Matteo Guendouzi, McTominay struck a sweet shot from outside the area which flew into the roof of the net.

Unai Emery's side, who were without Mesut Ozil and Kieran Tierney in their squad, improved massively after the break following the introduction of Dani Ceballos for the ineffective Lucas Torreira.

And they equalised courtesy of a VAR review when Axel Tuanzebe gave the ball away and Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang was put through on goal and dinked the ball over De Gea. The goal was initially ruled off-side but replays showed Harry Maguire was keeping the striker on side.

Aubameyang levelled for ArsenalGetty Images

The home side brought on Fred and Mason Greenwood and should have regained the lead with McTominay heading over from close range, Pogba shaving the post with a long-range effort and Rashford forcing Leno into a fine save from a free-kick.

But neither side were able to grab the winner and the result sees Arsenal climb into fourth while United are now in tenth spot.

TALKING POINT

United's goal scoring problems continue

It was a surprise the in-form Mason Greenwood started on the bench until being brought on in the 74th minute.

Rashford returned to the team following an injury lay off but was unable to cement his place as the main striker. Solskjaer has admitted he is looking for a striker in January so time is ticking for the England forward to stake his claim as a goal scorer.

Jesse Lingard offered little again and Pogba drifted in and out of the game. United have not scored more than one goal in a game since the season opener against Chelsea - its plain to see the decision not to bring in a replacement for Romelu Lukaku was a terrible move.

Ole Gunnar SolskjaerGetty Images

MAN OF THE MATCH

Scott McTominay (Man Utd): The Scot scored a brilliant goal and is enhancing his reputation with his work rate and energy. He won the midfield battle against Guendouzi and Torreira.

PLAYER RATINGS

Manchester United: De Gea 7, Tuanzebe 5, Lindelof 6, Maguire 7, Young 6, Pogba 6, McTominay 8, Perreira 7, Lingard 4, Rashford 5, James 6. Subs: Fred 3, Greenwood 5.

Arsenal: Leno 7, Chambers 6, Sokratis 5, Luiz 5, Kolasinac 5, Torreira 4, Xhaka 5, Guendouzi 5, Pepe 4, Aubameyang 8, Saka 7. Subs: Ceballos 7, Nelson n/a, Willock n/a.

KEY MOMENTS

29' - GOOD SAVE! Pereira with a great run from the halfway line into the edge of the box and his low shot is well saved by Leno.

44' - GREAT SAVE! Pogba's deft long ball to Perriera whose cross is blocked for a corner. The delivey is curled in but Arsenal clear the danger. And they break after a mistake from Perreira, Saka's low shot is parried by De Gea and he saves the rebound from Guendouzi!

45' - GREAT GOAL! McTominay fires a shot into the corner from distance from Rashford's cut back, Leno was unsighted.

58' - GOAL FOR ARSENAL! Saka plays in Aubameyang who dinks it over the keeper after a mistake from Tuanzebe. He is flagged off-side, but he looks on! VAR is having a look and awards a goal.

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scores their first goalReuters

60' - CLOSE! Arsenal are rampant. Chambers' low cross finds Saka whose drive deflects off Lindelof and goes over.

65' - CHANCE! Pogba fires in a brilliant effort towards the bottom corner from the edge of the box but it shaves the post.

69' - WHAT A CHANCE! From a United corner, Young whips it on for McTominay who heads it over from eight yards out - he should have found the target from there.

90' - CLOSE! It will be Rashford to take the free-kick and he forces Leno into a good one-handed save.

KEY STATS

Arsenal have not recorded any away victories against the so-called Big Six sides in the last 24 games.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is the first Arsenal player to score as many as seven goals in the Gunners' first seven Premier League games of a season since Dennis Bergkamp in 1997-98.

Scott McTominay's goal was his first at Old Trafford in his 25th appearance at the ground in all competitions.