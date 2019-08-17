Luiz started for Arsenal as they beat Burnley 2-1 at home, with new signing Dani Ceballos also in the starting eleven.

Alexandre Lacazette and Aubameyang got the goals for the home side, and the Gabonese striker was in confident mood after the win.

The striker said: "I think we started well today and I think it's good to start like this, with two wins, before we go to Liverpool. We feel confident, we feel good.

"That was important because we played at home. I'm happy today."

He also praised Luiz and Ceballos for the qualities they bring to the side, and predicted Arsenal have a good chance of qualifying for Champions League football next season,

"I think we feel stronger. Players like David [Luiz], Dani Ceballos, they came here and now we feel stronger. I feel sure we can fight for the top four," Aubameyang said.

Luiz, an £8 million signing from London rivals Chelsea, paid tribute to his colleagues and also to the Arsenal fans, who showed no bitterness over his previous club allegiances.

"I'm so happy to be here to try to do my job and also to play with this kind of quality players. I think that this team has a lot to do and can improve a lot," the 32-year-old Brazilian said.

"It can fight for competitions, it's going to be step by step, working hard.

"It's a pleasure to be here. Everybody's humble, everybody wants to learn, everyone wants to improve. We want this club to shine again.

"It's great to feel the support from everybody, I just try to do my best. Our style is to play football and also understand the plan for the game.

"We changed a bit after because the game showed us to play in a different way. But when you train, when you have confidence with the team, you have to try the plan. We have to play from the back, we were trying to do that."