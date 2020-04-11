Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said he wishes to keep the 30-year-old "under any circumstances" with the Gabon international's contract set to expire in 2022.

But Pierre Alain Mounguengu says Aubameyang, who finished the 2019/20 Premier League season as the joint top scorer with 22 goals, should seek a move elsewhere to win silverware.

"Right now, he's at Arsenal, and he's won nothing here, so it's a collective failing," Mounguengu told ESPN.

" I don't want to say that Arsenal aren't ambitious, but Arsenal don't have ambitions as high as some other clubs as far as Europe is concerned. "

Arsenal were ninth in the standings before the coronavirus pandemic suspended the football season in England.

The north London club have not qualified for the Champions League since 2015-16 and have lost two finals since Aubameyang's arrival - the League Cup in 2018 and the Europa League last season.

"If Pierre could secure a contract with a more ambitious club, he'd definitely find his place there.

" All Gabonese people see Aubameyang at this level, where he can now end his career at a major club and, above all, beyond individual trophies, to bring home a major competition. "