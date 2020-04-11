Getty Images
Aubameyang needs to play for a more ambitious club - Gabon FA president
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang needs to play for a more ambitious club, says the president of the Gabon Football Association.
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said he wishes to keep the 30-year-old "under any circumstances" with the Gabon international's contract set to expire in 2022.
But Pierre Alain Mounguengu says Aubameyang, who finished the 2019/20 Premier League season as the joint top scorer with 22 goals, should seek a move elsewhere to win silverware.
"Right now, he's at Arsenal, and he's won nothing here, so it's a collective failing," Mounguengu told ESPN.
" I don't want to say that Arsenal aren't ambitious, but Arsenal don't have ambitions as high as some other clubs as far as Europe is concerned."
Arsenal were ninth in the standings before the coronavirus pandemic suspended the football season in England.
The north London club have not qualified for the Champions League since 2015-16 and have lost two finals since Aubameyang's arrival - the League Cup in 2018 and the Europa League last season.
"If Pierre could secure a contract with a more ambitious club, he'd definitely find his place there.
" All Gabonese people see Aubameyang at this level, where he can now end his career at a major club and, above all, beyond individual trophies, to bring home a major competition."