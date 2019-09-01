The most reliably fun match in football delivered yet again, Arsenal dominating but forced to retrieve a two-goal deficit such that both sides will feel that they left two points out there. As a consequence, Arsenal move up into fifth spot, while Spurs go ninth.

Spurs hardly mustered a kick never mind an attack in the early stages, but then on 10 minutes took the lead after good work from Harry Kane and Heung-min Son allowed Erik Lamela to shoot; his effort was tamely shoved away by Bernd Leno, and Christian Eriksen tapped home the loose ball.

Tottenham Hotspur's Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen (R) celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal of the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur at the Emirates Stadium in London on September 1Getty Images

30 minutes later and after more Arsenal pressure, Spurs doubled their advantage. Again, Son was the catalyst, nipping across the box and towards ludicrous Granit Xhaka, who couldn't resist applying the most moronic of fouls; Kane smacked home the resultant penalty.

Arsenal, though, were undeterred, and on the stroke of half-time Alexandre Lacazette fashioned a brilliant livener, two fine touches in tight spaces allowing a third, leathered high past Hugo Lloris and into the net.

The second half saw more of the same, Arsenal actually improving as they tore into Spurs, and on 71 minutes Matteo Guendouzi's glorious pass, curled into the box, was touched home by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. But his team could not find a winner, and it was Spurs who looked likelier in the closing minutes.

TALKING POINT

Arsenal need to find an attacking answer. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is not a winger and offers very little in that position, but Alexandre Lacazette is also not a winger and offers very little in that position. Arsenal might do well to play two up front, except they've just busted a load of money on Nicolas Pepe, who looks to need a lot of work. Though they dominated possession, they actually created little, and while starting Dani Ceballos will make a difference, the blend still isn't right.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in Arsenal-TottenhamGetty Images

MAN OF THE MATCH

Matteo Guendouzi (Arsenal) No player was especially brilliant, but Gunedouzi played well in the second half and created his team's equaliser with a succulent pass.

PLAYER RATINGS

Arsenal: Leno 5, Maitlan-Niles 5, David Luiz 5, Sokratis 5, Kolasinac 6, Xhaka 4, Torreira 5, Guendouzi 7, Pepe 4, Lacazette 7, Aubameyang 6. Subs: Ceballos 6, Mkhitaryan 6.

Tottenham Hotspur: Loris 6, Sanchez 4, Alderweireld 6, Vertonghen 6, Rose 5, Sissoko 5, Winks 6, Lamela 5, Son 6, Eriksen 5, Kane 5. Subs: Alli 6, Lo Celso 6.

KEY MOMENTS

10’ - GOAL! Arsenal 0-1 Tottenham Hotspur (Eriksen) Ahahahaha! Arsenal have been done, and have done themselves! A long throw from Lloris is headed on by Kane as Sokratis leaps for a ball he can't possibly reach. Son collects, then tears at a defence which backpeddles in unison and finds Lamela, who shoots early; Leno can only shove out to Eriksen, who gambled, and is therefore in position, ahead of Sokratis, to tap home a goal that is the absolute height of Arsenal.

39’ - PENALTY TO SPURS! Arsenal can't get the ball away following Leno's save, and Son looks to move it across the box, just as Xhaka obliges him with his customary lunging challenge, miles away from the ball. What an absolute dunce.

40’ - GOAL! Arsenal 0-2 Tottenham Hotspur (Kane pen) Leno dives right and Kane spanks left. Brilliant penalty.

Harry Kane Getty Images

45+1’ - LOVELY GOAL! Arsenal 1-2 Tottenham Hotspur (Lacazette) Spurs can't get the ball away as Arsenal fly at them like rabid dogs, and when Pepe gets on it, he uses the outside of his foot to square for Lacazette, who takes a touch on the run, weaves past his man with a second brilliant touch, then absolutely welts a tremendous finish into the roof from a narrowish angle before posing like he's just made it 67-2. Here we go!

71’ - GOAL! Arsenal 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur (Aubameyang) As I was saying, Guendouzi, curls in a glorious ball from outside the box, narrow, and Aubameyang is on his toes when Rose and Vertonghen are on their haunches, stealing in to stud home a fine equaliser. Now then!

KEY STATS

Since the start of last season, Arsenal have made 13 errors which have resulted in them conceding goals, the most of any Premier League club. Bernd Leno has made six of them, the most of any individual player.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored in seven successive league games at the Emirates; only Thierry Henry has a longer run in the competition, nine games in October 2000.