Mauricio Pochettino's men slumped to a surprise defeat against Newcastle

Image credit: Getty Images

ByAlexander Netherton
2 hours ago | Updated an hour ago

Former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino is now at liberty to sign a new deal at another club.

The Argentine left Spurs on 19 November 2019 to be replaced by Jose Mourinho after a limited transfer window and a run of poor results in the Premier League.

Premier League

Result: Manchester United voted the best team of the 21st century - here is why

10/05/2020 AT 15:07

The Daily Telegraph reports that Pochettino is now free to take over at a new club after his gardening leave period with his former club ended.

Today would have been the last day of the scheduled Premier League season, and as such teams that wish to hire Pochettino will no longer have to pay compensation to Tottenham Hotspur.

However, the paper believes that the impact of coronavirus on club finances may lead some sides to be more conservative not just with their transfer budgets, but changing their manager. This could throw up an opportunity for AC Milan and Newcastle United, two clubs that may have stood little chance in appointing him.

Real Madrid and Manchester United were two potential suitors but they now appear likely to stick with Zinedine Zidane and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer respectively.

Play Icon
WATCH

Arsenal and Spurs ready to pounce as Brugge boss says star can leave - Euro Papers

00:01:47

Football

The Final - Vote for the greatest team of the 21st century

09/05/2020 AT 09:11
Football

Pep's Barca? Fergie's United? - Vote for the best team of the 21st century now

08/05/2020 AT 09:31
What's On (2)

