Former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino is now at liberty to sign a new deal at another club.

The Argentine left Spurs on 19 November 2019 to be replaced by Jose Mourinho after a limited transfer window and a run of poor results in the Premier League.

The Daily Telegraph reports that Pochettino is now free to take over at a new club after his gardening leave period with his former club ended.

Today would have been the last day of the scheduled Premier League season, and as such teams that wish to hire Pochettino will no longer have to pay compensation to Tottenham Hotspur.

However, the paper believes that the impact of coronavirus on club finances may lead some sides to be more conservative not just with their transfer budgets, but changing their manager. This could throw up an opportunity for AC Milan and Newcastle United, two clubs that may have stood little chance in appointing him.

Real Madrid and Manchester United were two potential suitors but they now appear likely to stick with Zinedine Zidane and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer respectively.

