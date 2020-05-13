One more roadblock to a potential restart of the Premier League could have been shifted as the police force has softened its stance on matches being played in neutral venues.

The Premier League has been cleared to begin behind closed doors to the government but several clubs threatened by relegation are keen to continue playing their matches at their own grounds, believing home advantage to be key in their bid for survival. It was confirmed on Monday that this view was shared by all 20 clubs.

However, the authorities were keen for matches to be played in several neutral venues to minimise travel and to deter fans from gathering outside the stadium, echoing scenes in France when PSG supporters massed outside the Parc des Princes after their Champions League clash with Borussia Dortmund was played behind closed doors.

“Following a positive meeting between police, Government and football last night, we will be jointly exploring a range of options to identify a way forward, which minimises any risks to public safety and unnecessary pressure on public services, but facilitates a sensible restart to the season, to support the economic and morale benefits associated with the sport," South Yorkshire Police's Deputy Chief Constable Mark Roberts told PA.

As Roberts holds the position of the National Police Chief's Council football policing lead, this could be a crucial breakthrough in Project Restart.

However, several players such as Sergio Aguero, Raheem Sterling and Danny Rose have spoken of their fear of returning to action.

