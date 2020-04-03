All 20 top-flight teams took part in a video conference call on Friday to discuss the current situation amid the coronavirus and the future of the game.

The key points from the meeting, as detailed in a statement by the Premier League, were:

• Premier League clubs unanimously agreed to consult their players regarding a combination of conditional reductions and deferrals amounting to 30 per cent of total annual remuneration.

• The league unanimously voted to advance funds of £125 million to the EFL and National League.

• The Premier League is immediately committing £20 million to support the NHS, communities, families and vulnerable groups during the COVID-19 pandemic.

• The 2019/20 season will only return when it is safe and appropriate to do so and the restart date is under constant review.

The Premier League has been under pressure to offer financial support after health secretary Matt Hancock said players need to “take a pay cut and play their part" during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) denied that it has blocked wage deferrals for players.

The statement says the league will be in “regular contact with the PFA, and the union will join a meeting which will be held tomorrow between the league, players and club representatives”.

Video - The Debate: Who is the PL’s most underrated player? 15:36

Regarding a date when games could restart, the Premier League say they are still committed to finishing the season, with the previous return date of April 30 now put off once more.

“The Premier League is working closely with the whole of professional football in this country, as well as with the government, public agencies and other relevant stakeholders to ensure the game achieves a collaborative solution.

“With this, there is a combined objective for all remaining domestic league and cup matches to be played, enabling us to maintain the integrity of each competition.

“However, any return to play will only be with the full support of government and when medical guidance allows.”