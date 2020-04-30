The Premier League aims to restart on June 8 according to a report in the Daily Telegraph on Thursday.

Sam Wallace reports that the plans are subject to lockdown rules being relaxed across the country, with the Premier League having circulated plans to clubs that included a resumption of training in mid-May with competition to resume three weeks later.

“The Premier League have circulated a proposed timetable to clubs for a return to action which would see them back in full training on May 18, with the league programme resuming three weeks after that on June 8,” began the report.

The Daily Telegraph understands that the plans will be discussed individually with clubs today ahead of the shareholders conference on Friday with a timetable that is subject to government approval.

“It works on the basis that the next government announcement on lockdown a week today, May 7, eases the measures currently in place. From then, the proposed plan is to test players for Covid-19 over the following weekend, May 9-10, with a view to training in small groups the following Monday (May 11).”

The above plans are part of the Premier League’s Project Restart

WHAT IS PROJECT RESTART?

The basis of the plans for Project Restart were set out in the Daily Mirror. They are:

The Premier League to pay for a comprehensive training regime

Phased return to training – this, as per The Telegraph, is pencilled in for mid-May

Full training, to start towards the end of May

Games to resume in early June

On-going communication with the government on match-day requirements

POLICE WANT POWER TO CALL OFF ENGLISH SEASON IF FANS BREAK RULES

Mark Roberts, the national lead for football policing, told the same newspaper on Wednesday that supporters would not be allowed to congregate outside stadiums before or after matches while the virus was still a threat.

“What we don’t want is to do things that breach the lockdown and all the hard work that people have put in through social isolation by then having fans congregate at stadiums, training grounds," he said.

“What you could do if we start fixtures again is to be very clear that if fans don’t abide by the restrictions then the league can be curtailed. I’d be very keen to put it in the gift of the supporters themselves that, the more you abide by the restrictions, the easier it makes it to fulfil the season.

The Premier League has been on hold since March 13 due to the pandemic although the British minister responsible for sport said he has been in talks with the organisers with the aim of getting football back as quickly as possible.

