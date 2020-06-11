Premier League players ask to wear 'Black Lives Matter' slogan on shirts

Premier League players are set to replace names on their shirts with 'Black Lives Matter' during the first round of fixtures when the competition restarts next week, according to reports.

The plan must get the green light from club officials when they meet on Thursday during a video conference, ESPN report.

The plan is being pushed by a collective of Premier League captains who have maintained contact during the suspension of the league during the coronavirus shutdown.

It was this group which started the #PlayersTogether initiative, which is intended to support the NHS and charities linked to the service.

According to the report, Watford's Troy Deeney, Arsenal's Hector Bellerin and Everton captain Seamus Coleman want to give the Black Lives Matter campaign prominence upon the return to action, and some players intend to take a knee in support of protests.

The campaign has come to the fore since the death of George Floyd after a US police officer knelt on him for nine minutes. That has led to protests in America and across the world, including Britain.

England international Jadon Sancho revealed a t-shirt with the message 'Justice for George Floyd' after scoring for Borussia Dortmund, and Marcus Thuram was another player in Germany to acknowledge the cause with his own celebration.

