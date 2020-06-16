Football
Premier League

Premier League CEO backs 'Black Lives Matter' on team shirts

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Richard Masters

Image credit: Getty Images

ByReuters
2 hours ago | Updated 40 minutes ago

The Premier League's chief executive, Richard Masters, said he supported the move to have the slogan 'Black Lives Matter' on player's shirts in this week's games, saying it represented an ethical stance rather than a political one.

  • Rashford forces government into U-turn over free school meals
  • The Warm-Up: Marcus Rashford remains the best of us
Premier League

Rashford forces government into U-turn over free school meals

2 HOURS AGO

The Premier League resumes on Wednesday, and teams will have logos supporting the National Health Service on the front of their shirts and the words Black Lives Matter replacing their names above the number on their backs.

"I support them in using their platforms to push good causes. The messages you are going to see coming through the Premier League matches in relation to thanking the NHS, with the 'Heart NHS' logo on the front of shirts and also the anti-discrimination messages coming forward, are issues that all players feel," Masters told Sky Sports on Tuesday.

"I think it is a good thing that players are using their voices to make what I think are ethical value judgements rather than political statements. They are supposed to be unifying messages, and we support them and so do the clubs," he added.

Play Icon
WATCH

Bayern make Real Madrid ace 'galactic' offer – Euro Papers

00:01:26

Masters said backing Black Lives Matter needed to be followed up by concrete policies - but he added that the Premier League has no plans to introduce a US-style rule to ensure members of minorities are interviewed for any vacant coaching positions.

"Whatever the campaign messages might be, the promotion as it were, there needs to be significant policies and programmes behind it that are making a difference. There is a strong and long-standing commitment from the Premier League and all our clubs to anti-discrimination. We are going to continue to listen to players," he said.

But asked about the 'Rooney Rule' operating in the US National Football League (NFL) stipulating that members of minorities be interviewed for vacant coaching positions, he said:

We haven't discussed that, and we haven't got any plans to do so.
Premier League

United need Fernandes effect to continue after Premier League restart

2 HOURS AGO
Premier League

Premier League predictions: Who will be relegated?

6 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
FootballPremier League
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Football

Man City to wear new jersey for Arsenal game to promote COVID-19 relief fund

36 MINUTES AGO
Football

Soccer-Gattuso looks for first title in Coppa Italia showdown

AN HOUR AGO
Premier League

Rashford forces government into U-turn over free school meals

2 HOURS AGO
Premier League

United need Fernandes effect to continue after Premier League restart

2 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Transfers

Bayern make Real Madrid ace 'galactic' offer – Euro Papers

00:01:26
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Football "has to use its power" to help spread BLM message - Wilder

00:00:49
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Mikel Arteta 'pretty positive' Aubameyang will sign a new Arsenal contract

00:00:51
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Europe waits as Inter desperately try to keep wonderkid - Euro Papers

00:01:37
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Europe waits as Inter desperately try to keep wonderkid - Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 11:21
Play Icon
Play Icon
Bundesliga

Haaland scores dramatic stoppage-time winner for Dortmund

YESTERDAY AT 21:47
Play Icon
Play Icon
Adria Tour

Emotional Djokovic in tears as he leaves Adria Tour in Belgrade

YESTERDAY AT 18:03
Play Icon
Premier League

Aguero scores on 300th City appearance in dismantling of Cardiff

22/09/2018 AT 15:14
Football

Coutinho on bench for Liverpool's match with Sevilla after transfer saga

13/09/2017 AT 16:30
Formula E

Di Grassi named CEO of Roborace series

13/09/2017 AT 12:01
Play Icon
Tennis

'He's really unique' - Berrettini lauds fellow Italian star Sinner

14/06/2020 AT 10:11
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Ball kid wins point against Djokovic with delightful drop shot at Adria Tour

13/06/2020 AT 15:25
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cricket

Darren Sammy ‘angry and degraded’ by nickname

09/06/2020 AT 10:19
Play Icon
Formula 1

Ocon will be ‘more careful’ battling Perez

01/08/2017 AT 14:34
Finland Rally

Toyota WRC rookie Lappi takes Finland lead

28/07/2017 AT 19:22
Premier League

Mourinho is ruining Pogba — he should be United's main creative force

14/06/2017 AT 09:51
View more

What's On

Previous articleUnited need Fernandes effect to continue after Premier League restart
Next articleRashford forces government into U-turn over free school meals