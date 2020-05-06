Premier League fans could be able to use an app to generate crowd noise should the remainder of the 2019/20 English top-flight season resume behind closed doors.

According to the Daily Mail, Liverpool, Man City and Arsenal have been in discussions with a German technology company who have developed such an app - named myapplause - which will give fans four choices of noises they can use in an empty stadium.

The app apparently would also allow clubs, those who agree to it, to select how loud the sound can be, meaning some semblance of home advantage could remain.

Fans who access the app, which would likely cost £1 to download, would be asked to select which game they want to watch and which team they support.

Myapplause has reportedly been tested by two Bundesliga clubs, with the Munich-based software developers hack-CARE unsurprisingly keen to have the app used in the Premier League, too.

