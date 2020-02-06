Premier League clubs voted in favour of changing the transfer window in 2017, bringing deadline day forward to before the start of the season the following year.

European clubs continued to trade for three weeks longer, leading several managers, including Liverpool boss Juergen Klopp, to complain that the move had handed rivals an undue advantage.

Under the system last year, Premier League clubs were barred from recruiting from Aug. 9 but could still lose players to European rivals until Sept. 2.

Accordingly, the next transfer window will close at 5 p.m. BST (1600 GMT) on Sept. 1, because Aug. 31 is a UK bank holiday.

"At a Shareholders’ Meeting today, Premier League clubs voted to adopt a change to the Summer Transfer Window closing date for season 2020/21," read a statement on the Premier League’s website.

" This will move the closing date back to the traditional point at the end of August/early September. "

"The 2020 closing date will therefore be 17:00 BST on 1 September (31 August 2020 being a UK Bank Holiday).

"Clubs agreed after discussing the topic at length at previous Shareholders' Meetings."