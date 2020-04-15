There is currently no concrete plan for when or how top-flight football will return after the league was suspended in March due to the coronavirus.

But the Daily Mirror report that at least nine Premier League clubs have had serious discussions among themselves about curtailing the current season if the remaining fixtures can't be played.

Most clubs have nine games left while four have 10 games remaining. The potential curtailment would mean Liverpool were crowned champions and European and relegation places were decided.

The main focus appears to be ending the current uncertainty around the end of the season and player contracts.

FIFA has said they will extend contracts and also alter the summer transfer window due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, it is reported that English contractual law could supersede FIFA’s decision, which means players such as Olivier Giroud, Willian and Adam Lallana could leave their clubs when their contracts expire on June 30.

There is also uncertainty around ticket sales, new contracts and sponsorship deals for next season.

Clubs plan to present their case at the next Premier League meeting on April 17.