Football
Premier League

Premier League confident about June restart

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Richard Masters

Image credit: Getty Images

ByReuters
2 hours ago | Updated an hour ago

The Premier League is "as confident as we can be" about England's top-flight football league restarting in June, its chief executive Richard Masters was quoted as saying by the BBC on Friday.

  • Who has the toughest fixtures? Who could overhaul Bayern? Analysing the Bundesliga title race
  • Man Utd are suing Football Manager creators over the use of the club's name

The Premier League has been suspended since March 13 amid the COVID-19 crisis and June 12 has been identified as a possible date to restart. Players returned to training in small groups this week.

Premier League

Premier League restart will boost EFL finances, says Brighton chief

16 HOURS AGO

Among the top European leagues only the Bundesliga has resumed.

"We've taken the first step," Masters told BBC Sport.

It's great for everybody, including the fans, to see our players back on the training ground.
Play Icon
WATCH

Pjanic turns down Chelsea in order to seal 'dream' move - Euro Papers

00:01:26

Masters said that the Premier League remains flexible on the date of resumption, contingency plans were needed and "curtailment" was still an option.

"We wouldn't have taken the first step to get back to training if we weren't convinced we had created a very safe environment for our players," he said.

"It is the first step and we have to be sure when we go to contact training we have completed those processes.

"We have done everything we possibly can to make return to training as safe as possible," he added.

We think it is safe to return. We have to respect players' decisions not to return to training. I would be comfortable to return to training.

Liverpool are top of the table with a 25-point lead over Manchester City.

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said on Wednesday that the return of contact training in elite sports could get government approval "later this week".

Premier League

Sheffield United say no change in Saudi ownership despite filings

YESTERDAY AT 19:37
Premier League

Former Manchester United player Stam named head coach of Cincinnati

YESTERDAY AT 17:57
Related Topics
FootballPremier League
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Football

Kante prepared to miss rest of season due to COVID-19 concerns - reports

16 MINUTES AGO
Premier League

Kante prepared to miss rest of season due to COVID-19 concerns - reports

AN HOUR AGO
Football

Premier League confident about June restart

AN HOUR AGO
Football

Lyon, Amiens and Toulouse have appeals rejected by French judge

2 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Transfers

Pjanic turns down Chelsea in order to seal 'dream' move - Euro Papers

00:01:26
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

No Mbappe? Real Madrid look to Liverpool for Plan B – Euro Papers

00:01:16
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

‘It's like a nightclub!’ - Tuchel on Neymar

00:00:50
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

‘Worried’ PSG set to move for Haaland this summer – Euro Papers

00:01:16
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Pjanic turns down Chelsea in order to seal 'dream' move - Euro Papers

9 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

No Mbappe? Real Madrid look to Liverpool for Plan B – Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 10:27
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

‘It's like a nightclub!’ - Tuchel on Neymar

YESTERDAY AT 08:23
Play Icon
Premier League

Pulisic's perfect hat-trick helps Chelsea batter Burnley

26/10/2019 AT 17:21
Europa League

Rudiger: Sarri like a school teacher

21/02/2019 AT 10:18
Football

Jones suffers injury following tackle from Smalling in training

22/03/2017 AT 09:13
Play Icon
Tennis

60 Second Pro: The secrets to stringing Rafa's rackets

20/05/2020 AT 15:37
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

'How do I beat Roger?' - 'Rafa Nadal' interviews John McEnroe

20/05/2020 AT 12:27
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

'Always more difficult to face Djokovic than Federer' - Toni Nadal

19/05/2020 AT 15:13
Play Icon
Champions League

Schweinsteiger not the same man I saw at Bayern, moans Van Gaal

07/12/2015 AT 06:48
ATP World Tour Finals

Federer eases past Wawrinka to reach final

21/11/2015 AT 20:34
Tour de France

Amateur VS Professional - 7 ‘small’ differences

03/07/2015 AT 16:13
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articlePremier League restart will boost EFL finances, says Brighton chief
Next articlePremier League confident about June restart