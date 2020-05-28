Roberto Firmino of Liverpool reacts after his sides victory during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool FC

The Premier League have confirmed that the 2019/20 season will resume on Wednesday, June 17, with all 92 remaining games to be shown live on TV.

The restart will kick off with Aston Villa vs Sheffield United and Manchester City vs Arsenal, which were both postponed due to the Carabao Cup final. The completion of those two games will leave every team with nine matches left to play.

There will then be a full round of matches starting on Friday, June 19.

Premier League The dates Liverpool could be crowned champions 3 HOURS AGO

More to follow

Premier League What could the revised Premier League fixture list look like? 4 HOURS AGO