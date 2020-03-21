The paper sugests that the league is provisionally expecting the competition to pick up again some time after June 1, which would give them enough time to complete the rest of their fixtures within six weeks.

That would fulfill contractual obligations from the clubs to receive their broadcast rights revenues, and potentially avoid the problem of players leaving out of contract before the end of the campaign.

Dybala tests positive for coronavirus

As does Paolo Maldini and son Daniel

And Wu Lei

This would give the sides time to rest and prepare for the 2020-2021 season, scheduled to start on August 8, and give them the cash they need to pay their players.

The date is far from certain due to the mixed picture ahead for the country as it approaches semi-lockdown, with many businesses now closed or operating at severely reduced capacity.

Any games would take place without fans, and would only go ahead if the government agreed that the attendance of emergency services would not compromise the needs of the fight against coronavirus.