The Premier League had issued a statement late on Thursday which made it clear that "all Premier League matches will go ahead as scheduled this weekend".

But it came under increasing pressure to suspend the competition, even before Mikel Arteta and Callum Hudson-Odoi tested positive for the virus.

The Premier League then convened an emergency meeting of clubs on Friday morning.

Matt Hughes of the Daily Mail has reported that an announcement will be made imminently, around 10:45 UK time, along with the EFL, that competition will be halted until April 4.

The decision will follow similar ones made by the governing bodies in Italy and Spain, where the leagues have been suspended until April 3 and April 5 respectively.

Elsewhere,the MLS, Eredivisie, Ligue 1 and the Primeira Liga have all suspended play for varying amounts of time.