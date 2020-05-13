Olivier Giroud of Chelsea FC celebrates scoring his teams fourth goal during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Everton FC at Stamford Bridge on March 08, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.

The Premier League is set to ask UEFA to extend its May 25 deadline to present a plan to restart football, with a revised schedule still far from a certainty, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Football leagues across Europe are beginning to confirm their dates to begin playing once more, with the Bundesliga recommencing on Saturday, Denmark's league following in late May and Portugal's in early June.

The British government confirmed on Sunday that sporting events can take place behind closed doors from June 1, but there are many disagreements between Premier League clubs which could derail 'Project Restart'.

First and foremost is the issue of where the 92 remaining top-flight matches will take place, with neutral venues believed to be favoured by the authorities to minimise travel and remove the chance of fans gathering outside stadia.

All 20 Premier League clubs, led by those battling relegation, would prefer matches to be played in their own grounds, albeit behind closed doors, in order to pick up valuable home points. The stance of the police with regard to this issue is believed to have softened, leading to hopes that this obstacle may soon be eliminated.

The struggling clubs also believe that relegation should be taken off the table if the Championship is unable to compete its season, although the EFL remains committed to resuming when it can do so.

Bottom club Norwich's sporting director Stuart Webber said: “In my opinion it needs to be settled on the pitch, not off the pitch, because a big question we have around restarting is it’s fine if we restart and three teams are relegated.

“But the Championship has to restart and play all of its games also. What we could not accept is a situation where we play out all of our games, get relegated, but then the Championship can’t play – because we don’t even know if the government are going to let them play, they automatically promote some teams who haven’t finished the season."

Some players have also voiced their wariness about playing again too soon, including Sergio Aguero, Raheem Sterling and Danny Rose.

