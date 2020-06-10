Football
Premier League

One positive case from latest round of Premier League’s coronavirus testing

The official Nike Premier League match ball with a protective mask.

Image credit: Getty Images

ByMichael Hincks
an hour ago | Updated 34 minutes ago
@MichaelHincks

There has been one positive case from the seventh and latest round of the Premier League’s coronavirus testing.

A total of 1,213 players and club staff were tested by the Premier League on Monday and Tuesday.

Premier League

Premier League clubs to honour coronavirus victims and show support for Black Lives Matter

6 HOURS AGO

There were zero positive tests in the previous round of testing.

  • Everton v Liverpool confirmed for Goodison Park
  • Chelsea donate WSL prize money to Refuge

The Premier League is set to restart on June 17, with Aston Villa hosting Sheffield United before Manchester City take on Arsenal.

Premier League clubs to honour coronavirus victims and show support for Black Lives Matter

The Premier League clubs are discussing the best ways they can honour the victims of the coronavirus pandemic, and show support for the anti-racist movement Black Lives Matter.

The season is set to resume next week, three months after it went on hiatus. In the meantime, over 40,000 people in the UK are confirmed to have died from coronavirus.

Clubs may opt to hold a minute's silence in their memory prior to matches, and may also don a heart-shaped logo on kits as a thank-you to NHS staff for their efforts.

They are also open to the possibility of players taking a knee before kick-off to show their support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

Protests have taken place around the world since the death of George Floyd in police custody in the USA last month.

What's On

