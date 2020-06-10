The official Nike Premier League match ball with a protective mask. The Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has spread to many countries across the world, claiming over 40,000 lives and infecting hundreds of thousands more. on April 3, 2020 in Manchester, Eng

There has been one positive case from the seventh and latest round of the Premier League’s coronavirus testing.

A total of 1,213 players and club staff were tested by the Premier League on Monday and Tuesday.

Premier League Premier League clubs to honour coronavirus victims and show support for Black Lives Matter 6 HOURS AGO

There were zero positive tests in the previous round of testing.

The Premier League is set to restart on June 17, with Aston Villa hosting Sheffield United before Manchester City take on Arsenal.

Play Icon WATCH Sheffield United, Wolves backed to finish in top four! 00:01:07

Premier League clubs to honour coronavirus victims and show support for Black Lives Matter

The Premier League clubs are discussing the best ways they can honour the victims of the coronavirus pandemic, and show support for the anti-racist movement Black Lives Matter.

The season is set to resume next week, three months after it went on hiatus. In the meantime, over 40,000 people in the UK are confirmed to have died from coronavirus.

Play Icon WATCH Dele Alli speaks out about racism in society - 'Everyone is hurting, this isn't something new' 00:00:47

Clubs may opt to hold a minute's silence in their memory prior to matches, and may also don a heart-shaped logo on kits as a thank-you to NHS staff for their efforts.

They are also open to the possibility of players taking a knee before kick-off to show their support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

Protests have taken place around the world since the death of George Floyd in police custody in the USA last month.

Premier League Newcastle United takeover may be on verge of collapse - Paper Round 11 HOURS AGO