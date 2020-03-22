The Telegraph reported that the current ambition among league bosses is for the 2020/21 season to start as planned in August in the hope of staving off long-term financial consequences for clubs. This schedule would allow for that to still happen.

The football season has been halted by the Premier League and English Football League until at least April 30, though many anticipate the postponement of matches to last longer, with the UK Government currently indicating that severe social restrictions may be in place for 12 weeks or more.

The European Championships which were due to take place in the summer have already been postponed until next year which would clear the way to finish the season and the general consensus seems to be that this is the only fair way to conclude issues around promotion and relegation.

However, there are also huge financial implications for clubs currently missing ticket receipts and with broadcast commitments owing.

If the crisis has not been resolved by June, there is the possibility that matches could be played behind closed doors, meanwhile it has been reported that some clubs have discussed the possibility of wage cuts for top stars in order to lessen the financial burden.