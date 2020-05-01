The Premier League has reconfirmed its commitment to completing the current season, almost two months after it was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

No English top-flight games have been played since Leicester beat Aston Villa 4-0 on March 9, with Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta's positive test for the illness prompting the suspension of the division ahead of a round of games to be played on the weekend of March 14-15.

Other major European leagues such as the Eredivisie and Ligue 1 have been abandoned, but the Premier League is keen to complete the season, along with the Bundesliga, which is set to start up again in the coming weeks.

A statement released by the Premier League set out its commitment to returning only when it is safe to do so for "players, coaches, managers, club staff, supporters and the wider community."

Some clubs, including Arsenal, have begun bringing players back to their training grounds to complete individual regimes but the league say it will only recommend full practice resumes in line with government advice.

Furthermore, the Premier League confirmed and welcomed the creation of a government medical working group to work on solutions to consult on the resumption of sport.

However, it was emphasised that no decisions have been taken with regard to the specifics of 'Project Restart'.

It has been reported that UEFA has set a deadline of May 25 for leagues to set out their restart plans.

It seems unlikely that English clubs will be able to play in front of fans should they return to action in the summer, with matches behind closed doors likely.

It is believed that the prospect of playing the remaining 92 matches at neutral venues was one of the most contested elements of Friday's meeting, amidst fears that fans could congregate outside stadia when it is not safe to do so.

The reported return date of the Premier League is June 8.

