Football
Premier League

Premier League restart will boost EFL finances, says Brighton chief

Brighton & Hove Albion

Image credit: Getty Images

ByReuters
6 hours ago | Updated an hour ago

Completing the Premier League campaign and getting the new season underway will see much-needed funds flow to clubs in the lower divisions who are struggling due to the COVID-19 shutdown, Brighton chief executive Paul Barber believes.

Football has been suspended since mid-March due to the coronavirus outbreak but the Premier League hopes to restart next month, initially without fans attending, after the government opened the door for elite sport to return.

EFL clubs rely much more than Premier League teams on matchday revenue and ticket income and its chairman, Rick Parry, has said playing games behind closed doors could actually be a loss-making venture for some teams.

"If we can finish this season, get next season under way, then all of the solidarity payments that go through the Premier League to the lower levels will hopefully give those guys a boost as well and enable them to get through a very difficult period," Brighton's Barber told reporters.

Top flight teams voted to make an advance of £125million to the English Football League (EFL) and National League sides last month, which included early solidarity payments and parachute payments.

"There are a lot of mouths to feed and there's not an easy solution... other than getting the games back on as soon as we can, and when it is safe," Barber added.

That will then start to turn the economy within football which enables us to make those distributions further down the game.
Premier League
