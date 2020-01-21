Yet another Sergio Aguero goal, bestowed by yet another Kevin de Bruyne cross, took City to within a mere 13 points of Liverpool, having played two games more. United, who can take succour from a game and energetic effort, stay seventh.

An entertaining opening nurtured invigorating needle, with Fernandinho performing his maestro's trick of perpetrating various yellow-card challenges without receiving a yellow card until injury-time. Otherwise, the highlight of the half was the performance of Dean Henderson, who made two fine saves from Raheem Sterling and then, on 36 minutes, after Chris Basham fouled Riyad Mahrez in the box, saved Gabriel Jesus’ poor penalty.

The second period was not as invigorating as the first, but eventually City imposed their class and, on 68 minutes, Aguero replaced Jesus. Just five minutes later, he provided the winning goal, tapping home after De Bruyne bisected keeper and backline.

Hard as United struggled thereafter, they could not lay a glove on City, who looked far more likely to extend their league than have it taken from them. But they will need to play a lot better if they are to finally make their mark in the Champions League.

TALKING POINT

City need a rocket. City know they won’t win the league and also know they’re going to come second, so it’s understandable that they might struggle to get themselves up for the slog of games such as this one. But it’s the job of the manager to make sure that they do and to impose consequences on those who don’t - unless he doesn’t mind, and would prefer they save themselves for Europe.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Kevin de Bruyne (Manchester City) Ran, chased and prompted, then laid on the winner. The best player in the Premier League - and has been for three years now - by an absolute aeon.

PLAYER RATINGS

Sheffield United: Henderson 8, Basham 6, Egan 7, O'Connell 6, Baldock 6, Norwood 7, Stevens 7, Besic 6, Fleck 6, McBurnie 6, Sharp 5. Subs: Mousset 6, Lundstram 6, Robinson 6.

Manchester City: Ederson 6, Walker 6, Fernandinho 6, Laporte 6, Otamendi 6, Zinchenko 6, Rodri 6, De Bruyne 8, Mahrez 7, Jesus 5, Sterling 6. Subs: Garcia 6, Aguero 8, Bernardo 6.

KEY STATS

Kevin de Bruyne is the first player in Premier League history to deliver more than 15 assists in three different seasons.

Gabriel Jesus has missed three of the five penalties he's taken in the Premier League. No one has a worse success rate, though Steward Downing and El-Hadji Diouf are also at 60%.

KEY MOMENTS

7’ - Nice from United, Sharp running Laporte and making it onto a rather fortuitous flick from McBurnie, crossing for Fleck ... but Fernandinho does well to clear.



19’ - But here come City, Sterling pouncing on a mistake by Basham in the centre-circle and finding Mahrez who glides towards the box then feeds him back in! Sterling has a proper sight of goal here - ye've gottae score! - and catches his shot well too, but sticks it too close to Henderson, who shovels it away.



35’ - Gorgeous feet from Mahrez, jinking him into the box and past Egan, who goes out for a pint while he's at it, and through Stevens' legs, then Basham crashes through him. No doubt about that one.



36’ - HENDERSON SAVES! Jesus pauses, stutters ... and Henderson stays, so Jesus, up by the ball and without the ability to generate power, lifts a shot to the keeper's right. He hurls himself thataway, about six miles off his line, and palms it clear. VAR really should order that to be retaken, but doesn't.



62’ - Excellent from United, making ground down the right, and when Baldock lifts a pass into mcBurnie, he twizzles into a fine first-time lay-off for Basham, who crosses low. Ederson palms away, but the ball falls for Mousset, who might turn and shoot, or better still might tee-up Fleck, but instead tries to forces a backheel home, and Ederson saves easily.



73’ - GOAL! Sheffield United 0-1 Manchester City (Aguero) Well that didn't take long. Sterling moves the ball out to De Bruyne on the right, and he feeds a perfect pass - it's a pass, not a cross - between back line and keeper that Aguero tucks home. De Bruyne though, what a player.

