The public must have access to the Premier League if it is forced to resume behind closed doors thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.

Top-flight English football has not been on free-to-air television since the breakaway Premier League was established in 1992, with long-term broadcasting partner Sky Sports currently holding rights, along with BT Sport.

Premier League Partey's father confirms talks with Arsenal 5 HOURS AGO

However, the season is expected to be played out behind closed doors upon the resumption of the campaign and Dowden is keen to see the public have some access to the matches.

"I have said to the Premier League it wouldn't send the best signal if they were one of the first major sports to resume behind closed doors and the public at large couldn't have access to it," he told the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport select committee.

"If they are being mindful of access points that doesn't just have to be going onto traditional terrestrial matches, or even showing all of the matches.

"There's all sorts of creative options within that but it is something they should be considering, and they have said they are."

Dowden was also asked about the resumption of sport across the UK and insisted that he wants advice to be in line with regulations for the public at large.

"I would just want to make sure that the signals we were sending from that were consistent with the signals that we were sending to the public more broadly.

"So I think it is sensible at this stage to have the engagement, to think through it, but I've been clear in all the conversations

"I've had that all of this is without prejudice so let's do the work and then we will make the decision at the appropriate point - clearly, number one, in accordance with the scientific evidence."

Premier League Watford confirm wage deferral deal with players 6 HOURS AGO