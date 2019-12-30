The last Premier League match of the decade saw Manchester City beat Sheffield United on December 29.

The 2-0 win left Pep Guardiola’s side 14 points behind leaders Liverpool in the 2019-20 table

The victory was also Guardiola’s 100th in the Premier League, and City’s 251st of the decade.

With 818 points collected in the 2010s, City comfortably top the Premier League table of the decade…

PL Table of the Decade

City lifted the title four times in the 2010s, and that saw them pick up 71 points more than city rivals Manchester United.

United were champions in 2011 and 2013, and though they have stuttered since Sir Alex Ferguson left, they still accumulated seven points more than 2010, 2015 and 2017 winners Chelsea.

Liverpool finished fourth ahead of Tottenham, who recorded just one more point than north London rivals Arsenal.

Henderson most PL appearances

Jordan Henderson’s appearance against Wolves on Sunday was the midfielder’s 308th of the decade in the Premier League.

The Liverpool captain started the decade at Sunderland, and looks set to lift the Premier League trophy come May in 2020.

James Milner was just a game behind his Liverpool team-mate on 307 games, having also played for Aston Villa and Manchester City in the 2010s.

Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster ended the decade with 306 first-division matches to his name.

Top scorer of the decade?

Sergio Aguero 174

Harry Kane 136

Wayne Rooney 114

Romelu Lukaku 113

Robin van Persie 98

The man who provided arguably the league’s single greatest moment of the decade tops this list.

Aguerooooo scored 174 times from 2010 to 2019, and remains a pivotal figure for City.

One-season wonder Harry Kane is second, with Wayne Rooney pipping Romelu Lukaku to third.

Silva the assist king

David Silva comfortably topped the list for most assists of the decade, with Christian Eriksen finishing ahead of Kevin De Bruyne, Cesc Fabregas and Wayne Rooney.