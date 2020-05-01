The remaining 92 Premier League fixtures will be played out not only behind closed doors, but in neutral venues, according to reports.

Top-flight football has been suspended in England since Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was diagnosed with coronavirus ahead of his side's trip to Brighton on March 14.

The Premier League remains committed to completing the 2019-20 campaign when government restrictions allow it to do so, with a UEFA deadline of May 25 for restart plans looming.

Prior to the suspension of football across Europe due to the pandemic, fans often congregated outside stadia for matches behind closed doors, as was seen when Paris Saint-Germain hosted Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League.

This is something the authorities are said to be keen to avoid this occurring when the Premier League begins again and instead provisions are being made for matches to be played in eight-10 neutral venues across the country.

However, these moves are opposed by several clubs, who believe it would undermine the integrity of the competition.

Furthermore, the next Premier League meeting was moved forward from May 15 to May 8 in order to reach a untied solution over these sticking points. It is thought that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's promise of a lockdown exit strategy will help the league, club and stakeholders find the best mutual solution.

