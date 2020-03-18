While some clubs are reported to be urging a quick return and games being played behind closed doors, there have also been talks of cutting the season short, or even declaring it "null and void". However, there are also powerful motives for completing the season in full.

"They want to get the games played if that is at all possible," said one football industry source.

Last week all elite soccer matches in England, including the Premier League, Football League (EFL) and Women’s Super League (WSL), were suspended until April 4.

With non-league, youth and amateur football having also subsequently suspended play, the English game is now in a state of total shutdown.

On Tuesday, UEFA opted to postpone the scheduled Euro 2020 tournament by a year, creating a space for the club seasons across the continent to play on during the summer -- if the situation with the virus allows.

The Premier League would likely aim to complete the season, allowing them to resolve the issues of promotion and relegation and European qualification without any wrangles.

It would also ensure they provided their broadcast partners, domestically and internationally, with a full and complete season in line with their contracts.

Player contracts, some of which end in June, could be an issue although world governing body FIFA has said it is looking into possible 'dispensations'.

On Wednesday, the EFL, representing the three divisions below the Premier League, said it is aiming to complete the current season and has put in place a £50 million fund to help with the impact of the coronavirus on smaller clubs who will be hit financially by the loss of matchday revenue.

"Premier League clubs should be able sustain the drop in match-day revenue the but impact will be felt at the bottom end," said football finance expert Rob Wilson of Sheffield Hallam University.

"For those clubs, 20% of which are very hand-to-mouth, playing behind closed-doors would be really damaging".