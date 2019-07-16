Manchester City have strengthened already, Tottenham have belatedly spent some money and Arsenal are having a whip-round to raise funds for Wilfried Zaha.

Here Ellis Reid grades each team's business so far...

Arsenal – E

With one signing so far in Gabriel Martinelli from Brazilian side Ituano for around £6 million, Arsenal fans are beginning to become frustrated with the lack of money spent. And rightly so. Arsenal had a paltry £40m bid rejected by Crystal Palace for star player Wilfred Zaha, with their London rivals valuing the forward at £80m. The Gunners have also been linked with Benfica central defender Ruben Dias who has a £54m release clause. With Unai Emery desperate for new signings, they need to act quickly. Defender William Saliba could yet arrive from Saint-Etienne, while reports continue to swirl about a loan move for Real Madrid youngster Dani Ceballos.

Video - Aaron Ramsey gives statement in Italian at Juventus unveiling 00:44

Aston Villa – A

New boys Aston Villa are clearly keen to stay with their spending so far around the £100m mark, more than any other top-flight club. However, the question on everyone’s mind remains: have Villa spent well? The window started with the £4m signing of Jota from rivals Birmingham City. Next Villa signed Championship play-off final goalscorer Anwar El Ghazi (£8m) from Lille on a permanent deal, followed by the signing of striker Wesley Moraes from the Club Brugge (£22m). Then came the signings of Kortney Hause, Matt Targett, Tyrone Mings and Ezri Konsa. Villa mean business, but will these signings pay off and keep them in the Premier League?

Bournemouth – B-

Bournemouth will need to spend well to ensure safety once again, given their comparatively small budget. The Cherries have already signed defender Lloyd Kelly from Bristol City (£13m) and right back Jack Stacey from newly-promoted Championship side Luton Town for around £4m. Also, leading scorer Callum Wilson has penned a new four-year deal with the club.

Brighton – C

After only just scraping survival last season leading to the sacking of Chris Hughton, new manager Graham Potter will be looking to keep Brighton in the Premier League once again. Having signed Matthew Clarke from Portsmouth and striker Leandro Trossard from Belgian side Genk for undisclosed fees, Brighton will need to spend more if they intend to stay in the top flight.

Burnley – C

Burnley have already completed the signings of Jay Rodriguez from West Brom (£10m) and Stoke City full back Erik Pieters (undisclosed). Burnley are also at risk of losing number one Tom Heaton to Aston Villa. Burnley retain strong interest in Leeds United forward Kemar Roofe.

Chelsea – C+

With Chelsea currently banned from signing players until next summer’s window, they have been unable to bolster their squad from last season. However, the Blues have been allowed to complete the permanent signing of Matteo Kovacic from Real Madrid for a reported £40m after a sort-of-successful loan spell. New boss Frank Lampard will be looking to scrape Champions league football allowing him to attract players that the club can spend money on… next year.

Video - Frank Lampard: I don’t need new players 00:59

Crystal Palace – E

With the loss of right back Aaron Wan Bissaka to Manchester United for £50m, Palace can get over this loss by bolstering elsewhere. However, with their only signing thus far being goalkeeper Stephen Henderson from Nottingham Forest on a free, Palace appear to be running out of time. Roy Hodgson could also end up losing star player Zaha if Arsenal belatedly offer a fair fee. Palace need to act fast.

Everton – A-

The Toffees have pulled off arguably the coup of the window by signing Fabian Delph from Manchester City for just £8.5m, while they also recruited Andre Gomes for £22m after an impressive loan showing at Goodison Park last season. At the beginning of the window, Everton signed back-up to Jordan Pickford in Jonas Lossl. Marco Silva is interested in bringing Barcelona forward Malcom to Merseyside, but the club would need to cough up £30m for the Brazilian international. Club legend Phil Jagielka departed the club after he finished the last year of his contract and was released, returning to Sheffield United.

Leicester City – A-

Leicester have splashed the cash so far this summer with the signature of Ayoze Perez from Newcastle United for £30m and making Belgian midfielder Youri Tielemans a permanent arrival for around £40m. Rodgers intends to push Leicester up to seventh place this season and claim the final European spot – but do they need any more fresh faces?

Liverpool – C

Jurgen Klopp’s side are still hurting from finishing second in the Premier League with an incredible 97 points, losing only one domestic league match all season. To keep up with champions Manchester City they will need to improve and add depth to their squad. Liverpool have been continuously linked with Lille forward Nicolas Pepe but face competition from Arsenal for the 24-year-old. There have also been rumours that fan favourite Philippe Coutinho could return the club. The Reds only arrival is young Dutch centre half Sepp Van Den Berg from PEC Zwolle for a reported £1.3m.

Manchester City – B

Manchester City may be basking in back-to-back Premier League titles, but they may have to add to their squad if they want to make it three on the bounce. They have already signed Atletico Madrid midfielder Rodri, triggering his £68.2m release clause. However, it appears that City could possibly lose crucial winger Leroy Sane to Bayern Munich for a possible £100m. Not that Pep seems to rate him anyway...

Manchester United – D

It’s a bleak time when your hopes rest on signing Harry Maguire – but that’s the predicament Manchester United currently find themselves in. Their defence is desperately in need of an overhaul, even after the arrival of Wan Bissaka from Palace for £50m. They’ve also signed Daniel James for Swansea (£15m) and are continuously linked with Sporting Lisbon attacking midfielder Bruno Fernandes, although the Portuguese outfit are demanding £70m. And then there's Paul Pogba, who is grafting/flirting with Real Madrid. Would they be better off letting him go?

Video - Solskjaer: Every player will give everything for Manchester United 00:27

Newcastle United – E

Rafael Benitez gone. No signings. The hardly-appetising Steve Bruce is Toon bound. Perez and Rondon gone. Even Joselu. Newcastle United could be in for a relegation dog fight this season. The Magpies could also still lose young midfield star Sean Longstaff to Manchester United. They need to announce Bruce (or preferably another manager) ASAP, as it looks like they won’t make any signings until then.

Norwich City – C

Back in the top-flight and intending to stay. The signing of Josip Drmic strengthens their attacking options and the signing of 6’5” shot-stopper Ralf Fahrmann on a season-long loan gives Norwich a pair of safe hands in net. Manager Daniel Farke was given a boost when midfielder Mario Vranic and striker Teemu Pukki signed new deals with the club.

Sheffield United – B

Chris Wilder’s men will be desperate to stay up this season – especially after what happened last time (Carlos Tevez, we’re looking at you). Sheffield United are going to need goals and they may have found them by signing striker Callum Robinson from Preston North End for a fee in the region of £6m. They have also strengthened their back line by bringing back academy graduate Phil Jagielka, while they’ve taken a punt on supposed bad boy Ravel Morrison.

Southampton – B-

Ralph Hasenhuttl will be looking to push up the table in his first full season in charge of the Saints. Their arrival list includes striker Che Adams from Birmingham City and midfielder Moussa Djenepo from Standard Liege. The Saints have also recently confirmed the permanent signing of striker Danny Ings from Liverpool and continue to be linked with £7m forward Bryan Mbueno.

Tottenham Hotspur – B-

With Spurs finally moved into their new home, they can now begin to spend money on players. New £65m man Tanguy Ndombele bolsters the midfield, with the Frenchman a very good box-to box athlete. Spurs, planning for the future, have also bought Jack Clarke from Leeds but loaned him straight back for a season to allow him to develop. Christian Eriksen and Kieran Trippier could both depart for Madrid, albeit different clubs with Real Madrid and Atletico supposedly vying for their signatures respectively. Still a lot of business to be done if Spurs are going to challenge the top two… Maybe this bloke could help:

Video - Euro Papers: Bale handed surprise escape route from Real 01:28

Watford - D

Watford have had a very quiet window so far with only the one senior signing, Craig Dawson from West Brom for an undisclosed fee. Javi Gracia will need to complete more signings so that the Hornets can compete for seventh. They are rumoured to be interested in Rennes winger Ismaila Sarr, however they would have to break their transfer record to sign him. Similarly, they are interested in Nice winger Saint-Maximin but he would cost £25m.

West Ham United – B

After West Ham’s deal for Maxi Gomez fell through, Manuel Pellegrini needed to look elsewhere for a forward option – and he did. Sebastian Haller is set to arrive for £40m, easing their striker shortage after losing Marko Arnautovic to China, Lucas Perez to Alaves and Andy Carroll out of contract. Midfielder Pablo Fornals will add creativity to the midfield.

Wolverhampton Wanderers – E

Wolves will want to match their seventh-place finish from last season, but must juggle Thursday nights in the Europa League with their domestic quest. They are without a signing this summer but have recently emerged as surprise favourites to sign Atletico Madrid striker Diego Costa, who could form a great partnership with Raul Jiminez. Wolves are also linked with Lazio defender Wallace, a quick Brazilian centre half adding options for Nuno. But as it stands, they are without a major signing (technically they landed Raul Jimenez on a permanent deal in April, so he's not allowed to boost their grade...)