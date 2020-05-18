Football
Premier League

PL would support Liverpool trophy presentation if safe to do so

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino - Liverpool's front three

Image credit: Getty Images

ByEurosport
2 hours ago | Updated 32 minutes ago

The Premier League would support a trophy presentation for Liverpool if the club are crowned champions and so long as it is safe to do so.

Liverpool are 25 points clear at the top of the league, but their wait for a first title since 1990 has been extended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The league was postponed in March, but looks set to resume in June after clubs were given permission to resume training in small groups from Tuesday.

And should Liverpool secure the two wins needed to claim the trophy, Premier League chief executive Richard Masters says a presentation could take place.

"If at all possible, yes, you'd like to have a trophy presentation," Masters said, per Sky Sports.

"You want to give those players and the whole staff the moment they worked so hard for, if that's what happens. Yes, we would try and do it, unless it wasn't possible because of safety concerns."

Prem return moves step closer as clubs vote to resume training

Premier League clubs have voted to return to training on Tuesday, as the resumption of top-flight football in England moves a step closer.

Read the full story here

Klopp: Null and void? That would be unfair

Jurgen Klopp believes voiding the season without declaring Liverpool Premier League champions would be “unfair”.

"There was talk that people wanted to declare the season null and void. So you thought: 'Huh? We have played 76 percent of the season and you just want to delete the thing?'” Klopp said at a talk at the DFB Academy, per Goal.

"That would have been something that I personally would find unfair, to just say that it didn't happen.

"We are first in the home table, we are first in the away table. It is a season in which we should become champions.

Dealing with the crisis is the most important thing. But that doesn't mean that certain things are of no importance at all just because they are less important. I think there are worse things in life than not becoming champions. A lot of people around us have big problems. People die, it always happens, but at the moment because of a virus that we all didn't know and for which nobody could be prepared.

"We cannot prepare for everything, but also have to react often. That’s the biggest part of my life, reacting to things that I didn’t expect."

What's On (2)

