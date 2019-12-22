Willian’s brace carried Chelsea to a deserved 2-0 victory over 10-man Tottenham – but the spotlight was again fixed on racism after Blues defender Antonio Rudiger was allegedly targeted in the second half.

The attention should have been on Jose Mourinho’s touchline duel with Frank Lampard. Instead, it was on the stadium announcer, who repeatedly read out: "Racist behaviour among spectators is interfering with the game."

It also overshadowed a superb showing from Willian, who curled in a delicious opener on 12 minutes before coolly converting a penalty in first-half stoppage time after VAR intervened to punish Paulo Gazzaniga's clumsy foul on Marcos Alonso.

Son Heung-min was dismissed for a petulant kick on Rudiger on 62 minutes, awarded after another long consultation with VAR, as the home side's hopes of a fight back were dashed.

The result sees the Blues remain fourth and increase the gap between themselves and seventh-placed Spurs to six points.

Next up, Tottenham host Brighton while Chelsea are at home to Southampton on Boxing Day.

Video - Mourinho: 'I hate racism' 00:38

TALKING POINT

The master upsetting the apprentice will be overshadowed. Mourinho and Spurs fans may well lament VAR and suggest the red card for Son was harsh, but they'd just be making excuses for what was probably their worst showing since the 'Special One' took charge. Lampard's tactical reshuffle heading into the match proved key and his team came out on top in all departments. It means he takes a 2-0 lead in the hot-seat head-to-head with his old gaffer, but more importantly stops a rot that had seen the Blues lose four of their previous five league matches.

Spurs were favourites given their improved form since Mourinho was appointed, but they were second best throughout. A suspension for Son will be a blow - but the alleged racist abuse from the crowd aimed at Rudiger will no doubt lead the negative headlines and compound a day to forget for the Lilywhites.

Frank Lampard greets Jose MourinhoGetty Images

MAN OF THE MATCH

Willian (Chelsea). The playmaker capped a tidy overall showing by following up a moment of magic with ice-cool composure from the spot.

PLAYER RATINGS

Tottenham: Gazzaniga 5, Aurier 5, Alderweireld 6, Sanchez 6, Vertonghen 5, Dier 5, Sissoko 6, Lucas Moura 6, Alli 6, Son 5, Kane 5. Subs: Eriksen 5, Ndombele 5, Rose 5.



Chelsea: Kepa 7, Azpilicueta 7, Zouma 8, Rudiger 8, Tomori 8, Alonso 7, Kante 7, Kovacic 7, Mount 7, Willian 9, Abraham 7. Subs: Jorginho 7, Batshuayi 6, James 6.

Willian (Chelsea) v TottenhamGetty Images

KEY MOMENTS

12' - GOAL! Tottenham 0-1 Chelsea (Willian). Willian takes a short corner from the left, cuts beyond Aurier in the area and curls a lovely shot into the far corner.

29' - TOTTENHAM CHANCES! Sissoko drives into the right side of the Chelsea area and cuts it back for Kane, who lashes over the top with a sweeping first-time effort. The hosts threaten again seconds later, but Son blasts over from a narrow angle following a teasing cross to the far post from Kane.

45+4' - GOAL! Tottenham 0-2 Chelsea (Willian). Alonso chases a ball into the area. Gazzaniga flies off his line, misses his kick completely and crashes straight into the Chelsea man. VAR checks - and eventually it's a PENALTY! Willian steps up and sends the keeper the wrong way.

62' - TOTTENHAM RED CARD! It's another intervention from VAR as Son is giving his marching orders for kicking up into the chest of Rudiger while the Spurs man was on the floor.

KEY STATS