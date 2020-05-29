Following the announcement on Thursday that the Premier League is restarting on June 17, we take a look at how the players reacted to that news…

England duo Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling were among the players to express their delight at the announcement.

Liverpool are of course on the verge of winning the title, and Gini Wijnaldum vowed to do their supporters proud with matches set to be played behind closed doors.

Sheffield United will be in action at Aston Villa on June 17, and will hope to continue their European dream…

Meanwhile, Villa captain Jack Grealish knows his side have 10 games to avoid relegation…

Crystal Palace are 11th in the table, but just six points off Manchester United in fifth…

