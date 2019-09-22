Playing as a lone striker, with other options Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood sidelined with a thigh injury and illness respectively, Rashford looked out of sorts throughout the first hour before leaving the field with his side a goal down to Andriy Yarmolenko's strike.

Jesse Lingard replaced him assuming an unfamiliar advanced position.

The Red Devils also currently have Paul Pogba, plus defenders Luke Shaw, Eric Bailly and Timothy Fosu-Mensah sidelined through injury.